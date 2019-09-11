DAVID PILLING: Robert Mugabe and the tragedy of liberation movements
A young population wants competent and honest government, not the tired ideology of old soldiers
11 September 2019 - 05:09
The story of Robert Mugabe has echoes of Shakespeare’s tragedy Othello. In the Bard’s version, the Moorish general, dignified and irreproachable at the play’s outset, is tricked into believing Desdemona has betrayed him. He strangles her to death.
In the Zimbabwean version, the role of Desdemona is played by the white settlers and the British government. Mugabe believes they have betrayed him. He strangles Zimbabwe to death.
