Are you an Arnie or Elon in the timeboxing ring?

Returning from the summer with a head full of good intentions, I have become aware of a philosophical schism in the world of productivity hacks.

In one corner, Arnold Schwarzenegger. In the other, Elon Musk and the “timeboxers”. (I swear, I am not making this up.) The philosophical divide is over a simple question: how much should you schedule blocks of time in your calendar?