SIMON KUPER: What Europe really thinks about Brexit and Boris Europeans distrust Johnson, but they also despair of Labour's leader Jeremy Corbyn, who prioritises getting into Downing Street over shaping sensible Brexit policy

How do European decision-makers see Brexit now? I’ve asked politicians, diplomats and business groups across the EU and found them remarkably united around a tough stance towards Britain.

They won’t give in to Boris Johnson’s demands to renegotiate a deal, but nor do they want Britain’s anti-no-deal forces to delay Brexit.