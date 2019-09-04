Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT’S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: City of Shenzhen is a stretch too far, China The city lacks too many basics for multinationals to consider a move from Hong Kong BL PREMIUM

What happens when you cannot fly out of a transport hub? This is what protesters wanted China to ponder as they blocked roads to Hong Kong’s airport over the weekend. Three months of violent protests are hurting the city’s status as Asia’s key financial centre. China wants to hedge its reliance on Hong Kong for global market access by offering Shenzhen as an alternative. A shift is unlikely.

The only obvious switch is in a surge in air passengers at Shenzhen, a 15-minute train ride away from Hong Kong, as flights were cancelled in the city. Shares of Shenzhen Airport Company have gained 35% in 2019. Those of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, 45 minutes away, are up 90%.