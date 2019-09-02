THE LEX COLUMN: UBS reshuffle paves way for CEO succession
Front-runner is Iqbal Khan, who becomes joint head of the main wealth management unit
02 September 2019 - 05:04
Smart-suited Swiss private bankers offer wealthy clients a palette of services. One is succession planning. UBS, the world’s biggest wealth manager, has finally drawn up its own scheme.
A reshuffle on Thursday revamped the top team below Sergio Ermotti, CEO since 2011. The effect was to start the race to replace him. For now the front-runner is the youthful Iqbal Khan, a recent defector from local rival Credit Suisse, who becomes joint head of the main wealth management unit.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.