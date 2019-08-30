SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: German tech listing has a view to a killing
TeamViewer is set to be valued at up to €5bn, ranking it among the top 10 European IPOs in the sector
30 August 2019 - 05:04
Europe’s industrial heartlands lack big, exciting tech stock-market listings. Elsewhere they sometimes flop, and sometimes deliver a juicy pop. Into the gap steps TeamViewer of Göppingen near Stuttgart in southern Germany. Its software connects computers and users remotely. Private equity owner Permira plans to float up to 40% of the business in Frankfurt by the end of 2019.
TeamViewer would reportedly be valued at up to €5bn, raising perhaps as much as €2bn for Permira. That would rank it among the top 10 European tech initial public offerings (IPOs) over the past decade, according to Dealogic. Yet the numbers do not look ambitious.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.