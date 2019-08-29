SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: A smokin’ merger proposal
Philip Morris International and Altria plan for reunification has benefits for both groups
29 August 2019 - 05:04
Smokers bond by huddling together against the cold and discussing how to quit. It is the same with tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International and Altria, corporate pariahs in a health-conscious world.
On Tuesday, the groups said they were in talks to create a tobacco giant with a market value of more than $210bn. The merger proposal has merits for both sides.
