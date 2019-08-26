Opinion / Columnists FINANCIAL TIMES THE LEX COLUMN: US regulators’ rules put proxy advisory firms on notice Obscure industry has recently become the flashpoint for fraught debate over investor rights BL PREMIUM

US regulators have issued widely awaited guidance on proxy advisory firms. These provide voting recommendations on anything from executive pay to board nominations.

This obscure industry has recently become the flashpoint for fraught debate over investor rights. Critics of companies such as Glass Lewis and ISS say they have too much power and too little responsibility.