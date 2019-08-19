Opinion / Columnists Escaping from work can do wonders for productivity BL PREMIUM

I know a man who used to deal with a stressful job, working 15-18-hour days in a senior role, by slipping away to a rented house near Richmond Park in London.

There, he refused to be interrupted by messages except during office hours, spent time playing bridge well and golf badly, and ensured the location of the hideaway was a well-kept secret. The few colleagues who did visit were strictly banned from talking about work. Yet despite his apparently laid-back approach, this fellow got results.