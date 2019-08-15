SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Danger on road ahead for Aston Martin
Attention focuses on UK luxury carmaker’s financial solidity as faith in its growth plan dwindles
15 August 2019 - 05:05
Convertible top down. Hair blowing in the wind. Pedal to the metal. That scenario applies both to a Sunday drive and the vertiginous ending of the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise.
The career of an Aston Martin Lagonda is beginning to resemble the latter. Shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday after the Financial Times reported rising short positions. They have lost three-quarters of their value since October’s stock market flotation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.