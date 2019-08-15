Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Danger on road ahead for Aston Martin Attention focuses on UK luxury carmaker’s financial solidity as faith in its growth plan dwindles BL PREMIUM

Convertible top down. Hair blowing in the wind. Pedal to the metal. That scenario applies both to a Sunday drive and the vertiginous ending of the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise.

The career of an Aston Martin Lagonda is beginning to resemble the latter. Shares fell more than 3% on Tuesday after the Financial Times reported rising short positions. They have lost three-quarters of their value since October’s stock market flotation.