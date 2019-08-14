FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Heat is on Argentina’s Mauricio Macri
Defeat in primaries, seen as a dry run for October’s first round presidential vote, surprised everyone
14 August 2019 - 05:03
Argentina’s president, Mauricio Macri, was always going to face an uphill battle to secure a second mandate. The currency and economic crisis in 2018 culminated in a record $56.3bn IMF bailout. Much of the public support that swept this pro-reform leader to power four years ago has evaporated.
But even against this backdrop, the scale of Macri’s defeat in this weekend’s primaries, seen as a dry run for October’s first round presidential vote, took everyone by surprise.
