JOHN GAPPER: A bite of the Apple Card is costly — but faster than the Fed
The US attachment to writing paper cheques, which Europeans observe in wonder, like anthropologists discovering a tribe with strange rituals, is fading
14 August 2019 - 19:06
Although it is easy to be distracted by shiny objects such as the new Apple Card, the biggest news in payments last week was a sober announcement from the US Federal Reserve. It wants to shake things up by building its own rapid payments service, rivaling large banks including JPMorgan Chase.
As ever with Apple, its laser-etched titanium card is beautifully packaged, and promises to change the world. This “new kind of credit card” is arriving at the first users’ homes to link with iPhones and give 2% cashback on each purchase for which they tap.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.