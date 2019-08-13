Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Still decades before electric aircraft take off Despite Rolls-Royce’s electrification ambitions batteries remain the biggest hurdle to fully electrified commercial flight BL PREMIUM

For victims of green guilt, air travel is agony at 9,000m. As you relax with a drink and the latest must-read report from the intergovernmental panel on climate change, you are riding on a jet trail of carbon dioxide. Imagine how much better electric airliners would be: quiet, clean, sustainable.

Perhaps that is why the advent of electric airliners is forecast so confidently. It makes us feel better about our planet-trashing holidays and business trips. Warren East, the normally sober boss of jet engine-maker Rolls-Royce, hailed “significant strides in accelerating electrification ambitions” last week.