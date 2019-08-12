SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Glencore fiefdom needs a shake-up
Missteps and a tough environment need fresh hands on the wheel
12 August 2019 - 05:03
Societies typically progress from feudalism, where a king rules through powerful barons, to centralised government. Swiss commodities group Glencore is halfway there. Peter Freyberg, newish head of the industrial division, popped up on a half-year earnings call to defend mining practices. Copper boss Telis Mistakidis retired in December. In-house oil baron Alex Beard went in June.
The old king — CEO and 9% shareholder Ivan Glasenberg — still occupies his throne. But he is becoming less reliant on the dwindling band of billionaire commodity traders he led through a 2011 initial public offering.
