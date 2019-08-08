JANAN GANESH: White pessimism must not triumph in the US
08 August 2019 - 09:21
At some stage during this century, perhaps near its midpoint, white people might no longer amount to an absolute majority of the US population. Whether or not they should mind, enough do to disturb the politics of the republic and at times its very peace.
A feeling of racial dispossession animated at least the fringes of the Tea Party movement a decade ago. There is no accounting for the political rise of President Donald Trump without some reference to the same anxieties. From what we know, and with due caution in asserting cause and effect, the “replacement” of his race aggrieved the man who murdered 22 people in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday.
