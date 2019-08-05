Opinion / Columnists financial times THE LEX COLUMN: Siemens chief aims to avoid fate of the dinosaurs Poor performance prompts CEO Joe Kaeser to avidly restructure and spin off businesses BL PREMIUM

Big was once beautiful at Siemens. No longer. Boss Joe Kaeser has scrapped ambitious sales targets in favour of slimming down the unwieldy conglomerate.

On Thursday, the German group reported the first set of earnings under its new structure. Net profits fell 6% in the third quarter. Shares dropped by nearly as much on the worse than expected results. A svelte Siemens might not prove as resilient as hoped.