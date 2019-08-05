Opinion / Columnists Monetary easing spurs family offices to seek creative ways to invest In a move away from traditional investments, companies are turning to private equity and real estate BL PREMIUM

A transaction occurred on Wednesday that should give investors pause. Two hours before the US Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, Pegasus Investments said it had arranged the sale of Water Tower Place, a 25,000m² shopping centre in Des Moines, Iowa, to a “California-based family office”.

Sadly, the buyer’s name and the price were kept secret, though Pegasus said it was “the second-highest price ever paid for a shopping centre in Iowa history” and, strikingly, was paid entirely in cash.