SECOND TAKE: FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Huawei rolls with the punches The tech cold war is not cramping the style of a company whose products remain popular across Asia

Huawei’s first-half numbers were a surprise. Despite a US blacklist banning US companies from supplying the Chinese telecoms group with parts and software, revenues rose 23%.

The unaudited numbers of this private company should be taken with a pinch of salt. Even so, they suggest the tech cold war is not cramping the style of a company whose products remain popular across Asia, despite the disapproval of Donald Trump.