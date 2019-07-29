Opinion / Columnists Financial times THE LEX COLUMN: Millennial-focused ETFs are redundant It is more interesting to ask which traditional companies will adapt and which apparently youth-friendly start-ups will not discover viable business models BL PREMIUM

A Goldman Sachs mutual fund targets stocks set to capitalise on the rise of the millennial generation. With hefty charges of as much as 1.9%, financially challenged late-20 and 30-somethings do not seem to be the target set of buyers.

A series of investment vehicles have sprouted to buy shares of companies pitched at young Americans who are advancing into full-fledged adulthood. Such demographic-orientated exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are redundant. Millennial titans such as Netflix and Uber are so big they already dominate traditional index funds. It is more interesting to ask which traditional companies will adapt to the millennials’ rise and which apparently youth-friendly start-ups will not discover viable business models.