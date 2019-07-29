Meetings need not be doodle fests of interminable blah-blah
A clear sense of purpose and a well-defined goal makes all the difference
29 July 2019 - 05:03
I rely on Google Calendar to tell me where I am supposed to be, when and with whom. When the service collapsed for an afternoon in June, it felt like a teachable moment. For a few seconds, I panicked. Then, I realised that with all the meetings gone I was free to do some real work.
I know I’m not the only person who loves to hate meetings. A book by David Pearl skewers the “Wagner meeting” (of epic length), the “mushroom meeting” (appears suddenly, multiplies rapidly) and the “Stonehenge meeting” (it’s been a fixture for ages but nobody knows why).
