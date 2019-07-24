Opinion / Columnists SECOND TAKE: FT′S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Holding the line at $25 an hour The US federal trade commission’s settlement with Equifax sends a strong message on the cost of data breaches BL PREMIUM

Calling customer service is one of the most unpleasant aspects of modern life. The US government thinks that waste of time is worth $25 an hour.

On Monday, the federal trade commission announced a settlement with Equifax, one of the largest US credit reporting agencies, that will require the company to pay up to $800m. It had a massive data breach in 2017 that affected 147-million Americans.