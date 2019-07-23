WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: Ability to lead IMF is far more important than leader’s nationality
There is strong public interest in stopping the eurozone from exporting its most toxic policymakers to the rest of the world
23 July 2019 - 05:05
Once again the EU is insisting on a European candidate as MD of the IMF. Last time, in 2011, I supported such a candidate, Christine Lagarde, who got the job. She has just resigned to take over from Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank in November. The IMF is now looking to replace her.
