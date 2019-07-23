Opinion / Columnists WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: Ability to lead IMF is far more important than leader’s nationality There is strong public interest in stopping the eurozone from exporting its most toxic policymakers to the rest of the world BL PREMIUM

Once again the EU is insisting on a European candidate as MD of the IMF. Last time, in 2011, I supported such a candidate, Christine Lagarde, who got the job. She has just resigned to take over from Mario Draghi as president of the European Central Bank in November. The IMF is now looking to replace her.