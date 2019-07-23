Opinion / Columnists GIDEON RACHMAN: Trump, Johnson and lessons from Germany in the 1930s Sebastian Haffner’s book Defying Hitler provides insight into what it is like to live through a time of political turmoil. BL PREMIUM

A few weeks ago, I was sitting in the London office of a Conservative MP who was in despair at the prospect that Boris Johnson is poised to become leader of his party, and then prime minister. We chatted about politics and about what books we had been reading.