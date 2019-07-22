Opinion / Columnists Not only hopeful simpletons fall for a swindle BL PREMIUM

Denise Milani was a 32-year-old Czech swimwear model. Prof Paul Frampton was a divorced particle physicist more than twice her age. What happened next is a tale as old as time: they met online; she sent messages by turns steamy and adoring; they arranged to meet in Bolivia, where she was doing a photo-shoot.