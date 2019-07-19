Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: A sticky future for pubs New breed of owners have to contend with the decline of a once thriving British institution BL PREMIUM

The pub has been a British institution in decline, like the Anglican church or football hooliganism. In the noughties, many regulars heartlessly forsook their local publican to spend more time with their families. This left consolidators such as Enterprise Inns, which had counted on steady cash flows, with a debt-induced headache. A decade after the financial crisis, the business has agreed to a buyout bid with an enterprise value of £3bn.