THE LEX COLUMN: Esports could develop muscle DouYu listing has been ignored in the US, but China's largest game streaming platform could become big business

Esports, like professional video game players, face challenges on multiple levels. In China, for example, millions watch Douyu Super League, the esports equivalent of UK Premiership football. The response of US stock market investors this week has been “so what”?