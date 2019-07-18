Donald Trump’s race-baiting strategy to secure second term
18 July 2019 - 07:40
On the surface, Donald Trump’s escalated race-baiting looks self-destructive. The US economy is growing. Middle-class wages have been picking up. Trump’s re-election aim should be to broaden his base to include non-white people — or at least reassure moderate white voters who are queasy about reliving the US civil war.
