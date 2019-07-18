DAVID PILLING: Africa and George W Bush
Millions of people with HIV who are living full and productive lives would agree
18 July 2019 - 12:32
The most popular living US president in Africa is not Barack Obama, whose election in 2008 prompted Kenya, the east African country where his father was born, to declare a national holiday. Nor was it Bill Clinton, despite the strong support he enjoyed from the African-American community and his rhetorical clasping of the continent. By some margin, the US president most respected in Africa is one George W Bush.
