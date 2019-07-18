Opinion / Columnists DAVID PILLING: Africa and George W Bush Millions of people with HIV who are living full and productive lives would agree BL PREMIUM

The most popular living US president in Africa is not Barack Obama, whose election in 2008 prompted Kenya, the east African country where his father was born, to declare a national holiday. Nor was it Bill Clinton, despite the strong support he enjoyed from the African-American community and his rhetorical clasping of the continent. By some margin, the US president most respected in Africa is one George W Bush.