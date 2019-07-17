Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Minorities in pain over Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mishap Up to $2bn of extra cost for Oyu Tolgoi hardly registers as the miner's share price dips only slightly BL PREMIUM

In Jerry Maguire, a film about a sports agent, the hero’s client demands to be shown “the money”. The agent finds himself dancing to the tune of the only man he represents. Mongolia will have trilled a similar theme to miner Rio Tinto, but without a positive response. Its Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine project, one of the world’s largest, is behind schedule and beyond budget.