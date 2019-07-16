Opinion / Columnists financial times THE LEX COLUMN: This AB InBev dream may have dried up CEO Carlos Brito insisted he would only sell at the right price BL PREMIUM

Dream Big is the mantra of AB InBev. The sale of a minority stake in its Asian business would have been the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2019. But it had to scrap its plans on Friday, after investors baulked at the asking price. It can shrug it off. But the misstep will add to worries about the limits to AB InBev’s acquisition-led growth.