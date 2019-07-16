financial times
THE LEX COLUMN: This AB InBev dream may have dried up
CEO Carlos Brito insisted he would only sell at the right price
16 July 2019 - 05:04
Dream Big is the mantra of AB InBev. The sale of a minority stake in its Asian business would have been the largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2019. But it had to scrap its plans on Friday, after investors baulked at the asking price. It can shrug it off. But the misstep will add to worries about the limits to AB InBev’s acquisition-led growth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.