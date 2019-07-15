Opinion / Columnists THE LEX COLUMN: Plastic set to be fantastic for recyclers BL PREMIUM

The idealistic hero of the 1967 film The Graduate was horrified by talk of “a great future in plastics”. He was ahead of his time. Plastic is triggering a spasm of disgust. Developing nations are rejecting paper waste shipments contaminated with plastic. Disposable bags are prohibited, restricted or taxed in 127 countries.