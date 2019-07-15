Opinion / Columnists GIDEON RACHMAN: Boris Johnson’s ‘cakeism’ misreads the Blitz spirit If no deal happened and produced massive disruption, how would a prime minister Johnson react? BL PREMIUM

If Boris Johnson’s name is ever linked to a political idea, it is likely to be “cakeism” — the notion that it is possible to govern without making hard choices. Johnson’s famous remark that, when it comes to cake, he is “pro having it and pro eating it too” has defined his approach to Brexit. Its feasibility will soon be put to the test, when (as seems inevitable), he becomes prime minister later in July after winning the Conservative party leadership election.