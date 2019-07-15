GIDEON RACHMAN: Boris Johnson’s ‘cakeism’ misreads the Blitz spirit
If no deal happened and produced massive disruption, how would a prime minister Johnson react?
15 July 2019 - 21:02
If Boris Johnson’s name is ever linked to a political idea, it is likely to be “cakeism” — the notion that it is possible to govern without making hard choices. Johnson’s famous remark that, when it comes to cake, he is “pro having it and pro eating it too” has defined his approach to Brexit. Its feasibility will soon be put to the test, when (as seems inevitable), he becomes prime minister later in July after winning the Conservative party leadership election.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.