LUCY KELLAWAY: Turning 60 can be the beginning of something new Growing older you have little to prove, appreciate the little things and can still get excited about new experiences

I have a friend who is a fellow teacher at my school. She and I spend our days doing much the same thing – trying to get teenagers excited about the sine rule and the division of labour. She has four years’ experience to my two, so she bails me out whenever I’ve forgotten to take the register or neglected to turn up for a detention I’ve set. At the weekend we sometimes do the same thing too: we go on dates with random men we have met online.