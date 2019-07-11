FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Sewing’s stitch in time to save Deutsche Bank
11 July 2019 - 05:04
“It is different this time,” promised Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank’s CEO. Plenty of grand plans have gone kaput at the German lender since predecessor Alfred Herrhausen imagined Deutsche as a global bank in 1989, shortly after the Berlin Wall fell.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.