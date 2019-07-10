JOHN GAPPER: Banks and the absence of any bond with employees
Dismissed Deutsche Bank staff, as with most investment banks, had no delusions about loyalty; they work for money, not anything meaningful
10 July 2019 - 11:39
It is the mark of a strange employer to pay some of its employees millions each year but, when it decides to let them go, instruct them to leave the building rapidly, clutching their belongings.
