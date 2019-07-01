Ivanka Trump’s G20 performance puzzles, and irritates, world leaders

The US-China trade truce was well received by global markets, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high of 2,977 points
From June 27, all new content that would have appeared in Rand Daily Mail will be published only in the BusinessLIVE Opinion section
South Africans can soon look forward to wider coverage, more stable connections, and much download speeds
Opposition party says it will reveal information about the ‘dodgy cast of nominees’ the ANC has put forward to lead parliamentary committees
New proposal will be put to the vote at next AGM
New Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter will open the 2019 filing season
It is possible to invest in emerging markets by way of a low-cost index tracker
Futuregrowth’s success shows that commercial and social considerations can be combined — but not if pension funds are forced to invest in dysfunctional SOEs
Wimbledon champion double faults on first serve, but soon finds his rhythm
The watchmaker’s latest feat in the ocean depths has delivered a watch that can withstand extreme pressures up to 15,000m
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.