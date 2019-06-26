THE LEX COLUMN: Olympic sponsorship deal reflects rise of Asian companies

Prices slip more than 1% after hitting a six-year high on Tuesday
There are 35 portfolio committees but only five or six of their heads are definitely Zuma acolytes
Employees testify at Mpati inquiry that former Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila supported the investment
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
The cash-strapped chemicals and fertiliser maker says the decision to issue fresh equity was only taken in May
Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine, Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Survey shows large-ticket purchases such as cars and homes are dwindling owing to economic uncertainty
Real Foods is tapping into the wellness market and its Kauai chain is seeing impressive growth
Coach says SA should have been slicker when moving the ball from defence to attack
Andrea and Chris Mullineux are manic about seeking out the best sites but they see components as building blocks, not museum pieces
