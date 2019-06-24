THE LEX COLUMN: Developing countries turn to gold for security

533,000bbl/day is SA’s oil consumption. This is a 0.5% share of total global consumption
Regulation 28 limits the extent to which retirement funds may invest in individual assets and asset classes, but there's way more to it than that, writes Hilan Berger
Suspended CFO Matshepo Moré tells the inquiry how successive finance ministers reversed course on the corporation’s proposed restructuring
MPs will spend nine hours on Tuesday debating the speech, writes Genevieve Quintal
FedEx says it ‘can accept and transport all Huawei products except for any shipments to listed Huawei entities on the US Entity List’
The ratings agency points to dire consequences of the wealth gap for the economy and the social fabric
Managers warn of hype in otherwise profitable sector
Kiwis can ill afford to lose top-scoring skipper with tough matches coming up
Selling pint: reap the benefits of about five hours’ conventional exercise in the gym in just 20 minutes
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.