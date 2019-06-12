THE LEX COLUMN: High energy use is the only catch for vertical farms

Local bourse could follow Asian stocks lower as US-China trade tensions continue
Unsecured lending has paid off handsomely for the big banks, although done imprudently, unsecured loans can trip a company up
Finance minister puts an end to business class flights, expensive cars and free booze for mayors and all municipal officials and politicians
Hysteria about changing the Bank’s mandate is unwarranted, especially since the supposed consequences will not automatically ensue
Broader focus is intended to enable new kid on the block to compete with the likes of Capitec
The West African country, formally called the Gold Coast, is benefiting from lower-cost mines and friendlier policies
Regulations oblige all retirement fund trustees to choose investments that are appropriate for the members, reasonably priced and competitive
Company should cut its losses and ditch GBK, which is holding it back, says analyst
Batting coach acknowledges top six must buckle down and improve
European legislation will ensure cyclists can also hear battery-powered vehicles
