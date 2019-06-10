GIDEON RACHMAN: Donald Trump’s tough-guy tactics are making America scary again

Global risk sentiment has picked up a little after Donald Trump said a deal had been reached with Mexico over illegal immigration
The more Trump deploys weapons of economic destruction, the more he will undermine trust in the American system
New York governor Andrew Cuomo says helicopter pilot attempted an emergency landing
Julius Malema wants formal partnership in metros
The Indian company was drawn into a dispute with Dar es Salaam over ownership of mobile operator Airtel Tanzania
The West African country, formally called the Gold Coast, is benefiting from lower-cost mines and friendlier policies
Blocked e-mails and other tactics as banks wear down customers wanting to switch
Jubilee could be a little gem in the PGM and base metals segment but investors appear to be completely overlooking the share
She joins Frith van der Merwe as the only two SA women who have run Comrades in less than six hours
According to Artnet, ‘Salvator Mundi’ is being kept on a superyacht owned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
