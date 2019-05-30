SIMON KUPER: New politics needed for France’s revolution of tattoos and veganism, and elites embracing English

The president revealed his cabinet, which was cut from 36 to 28 ministers, with Tito Mboweni retaining his position as finance minister
A mobile OS is crucial to the smartphone ecosystem, so if Huawei makes its own, the knock-on effects could be drastic
DA leader says the president has chosen the survival of the ANC over SA's future
After a nine-year legal battle, the SA History Archive will this week begin to make the Truth & Reconciliation Commission victims’ database available to the public
Only 38% of shareholders were in favour of the resolution for the bank to disclose its exposure to climate change risk
The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018
Alesio Mogentale and Introvest 2000 have been ordered to pay back two women who invested their savings in the dodgy operation
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has published for comment a draft conduct standard for the banks, aimed at ensuring that banks treat customers fairly
Semenya stands by her stance that she will not take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone
Lighting guru Michael Anastassiades has teamed up with the Danish brand to create an acoustic masterpiece, the Beosound Edge
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.