WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: Euro is the EU’s silver bullet that it can wield as a geopolitical weapon

Global markets remain under pressure due to the trade war between the US and China, with no sign that they will reach a deal soon
The diplomacy behind the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal shows how financial instruments are used in 21st-century foreign policy
Alliance holds sway as membership helped thrust countries such as Spain, Portugal and Ireland into the modern world, and maintains sovereignty for Baltic states
Zille says the party tried to 'crush' her and force her out
The transaction will be structured as a 50-50 ownership through a Dutch holding company and will not entail plant closures
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
You can now use your investment allowances to buy offshore life cover
The R2.4m death claim following the murder of Nathan Ganas featured at Momentum’s claim statistics briefing
It may worry the New Zealand coach that the Kiwis are giving away more penalties than usual in Super Rugby, given they have a World Cup to defend soon
A UK team has synthesised a version of the organism, which throws up questions about the ethics of genome editing, writes Anjana Ahuja
