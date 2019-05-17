THE LEX COLUMN: Risk of Apples and eggs in one Chinese basket

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Voters have given the president and his party another chance
British prime minister will set out a timetable for her departure in early June
Arthur Fraser says review panel report on State Security Agency seeks to mislead the head of state and render the state vulnerable to external security threats
The news from the once revered company is bad, but not Steinhoff bad
Moody's has sounded a warning to the incoming cabinet to implement reforms to avoid a downgrade to junk status
Sars clarifies when and how your employer can provide transport without you being taxed on the benefit
High-equity unit trusts remain popular for their healthy returns, but low-equity investments look rather pedestrian over 20 years
The team and their fans knew the Uefa probe was not going away after allegations that millions of pounds in ‘sponsorship’ were a façade
Regional bias often sidelines creative work from provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal
