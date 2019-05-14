GIDEON RACHMAN: Different agendas, but the US and China are two peas in a pod

US-China tensions continue to cast pall on market
The ANC, as the winning party at the polls, has obtained the approval and mandate of only 28% of the voting age population
This week on Taking Care of Business we discuss class action lawsuits
Ipsos was least wrong of all
The fund has raised its full-year payout to shareholders by 5.1% on a normalised basis
The 28-year low level of savings in SA has created a vicious circle of low economic growth, which in turn generates meagre incomes that cannot boost future savings, writes Londiwe Buthelezi
Insurance sold through parlours is often perceived as being more expensive
Many people use AI every day without realising it: think of Google searches and looking for directions for a good restaurant in the neighbourhood via smartphone
Off the pitch, all is not what it seems. David Gorin delves into the dirty facets of the beautiful game
Lisa Beasley has worked to keep the sea creatures in tidal pools in False Bay happy and safe, but some residents are concerned
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.