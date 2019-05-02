THE LEX COLUMN: Ban on Huawei an uphill battle

Dovish central bank policy has boosted the local bourse this year, as has better-than-expected recent global economic news
Terms of the deferred shares structure means the shares are strictly nontransferable, writes Shane Watkins
There is neither hard questioning of the government’s progress in implementing National Health Insurance nor public debate on the merits of the DA’s proposed alternative
The governing party might need help from the EFF as the red berets look set to increase their share of the vote
Commission recommends tribunal approve New HoldCo’s takeover
The motor industry has come a long way since 1994, when ridiculous protectionist measures made it unsustainable. Now, government’s new motor industry policy sets ambitious long-term targets for jobs, ...
We question Bidvest CEO-designate Mpumi Madisa
Pension funds adjudicator finds that the fund followed the law to the letter by paying into the deceased's estate
Stellenbosch one win from winning promotion to the Premier Soccer League
Super-SUV capable of 0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 283km/h
