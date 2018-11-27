FT'S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Executives need to believe in share acquisitions
It is not enough that shares are bought in the market to demonstrate faith in their companies’ prospects
27 November 2018 - 05:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.