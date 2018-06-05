THE FT COLUMN: Visa glitch shows it is high time for digital cash
A central bank digital currency should not be confused with the Swiss Vollgeld or ‘sovereign money’ proposal, but they are close cousins
05 June 2018 - 09:06
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.