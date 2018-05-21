THE FT COLUMN: Italy illustrates the way to liberal democracy’s demise
Undue optimism about the protective power of constitutions is just one of the complacent narratives endangering democracy
21 May 2018 - 09:43
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.