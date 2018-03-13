FT COLUMN: America versus China: How trade wars become real wars
Donald Trump’s breezy confidence ignores the dangers involved in unleashing a trade war, and those are not simply economic, writes Gideon Rachman
13 March 2018 - 11:47
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.