THE FT COLUMN: SpaceX and the dawning of a new era in global technopolitics
‘As Marx might have put it, private enterprise has seized the means of propulsion’
It is best described as ballistic ballet. Last week, the most powerful rocket in the world pierced the stratosphere from a Florida launch pad. Not only did the payload survive launch, but the two side boosters later descended gracefully back to the launch area in perfect synchrony.
The spectacular debut of Falcon Heavy, built by the company SpaceX, potentially opens up deep space to reusable rockets, making exploration commercially viable.
But it also cedes to the private sector mastery of an infinite territory once monopolised by governments.
SpaceX is the costly plaything of Elon Musk, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Tesla (the payload was his own Tesla Roadster car, with a mannequin upfront, both now destined to glide about the solar system in perpetuity).
No federal space agency can currently do what SpaceX did. As Marx might have put it, private enterprise has seized the means of propulsion. We are in a new era when it comes to technopolitics, the intersection between technology and politics.
While the original space race between the US and the Soviet Union showed off each country’s political ideals through technological prowess, that crossover between innovation and ideology has a different feel today.
Our technological masters enjoy more power and influence over humanity than ever — with relatively little scrutiny. The question of whether our species colonises another planet — one of the most significant decisions that humankind will ever make — seems more likely today to depend on the whim of an entrepreneur, possibly Musk, than any president.
Technology overlaps with politics in multiple ways: tech is an enabler, allowing those outside the mainstream to enter the conversation. But it can also be used to hijack or skew that conversation. In the 2016 US election, social media was used to spread political information — and disinformation. Twitter and Facebook became major distributors of tailored political news, putting tremendous political power in the hands of a few companies — creating opportunities for malign manipulation.
Technology can, of course, be employed more overtly for political means, in the form of cyber aggression. One country can unleash mayhem by hacking another country’s information systems and infrastructure; this, says the Rand Corporation, is an increasingly brazen threat to global stability. Russia and China are viewed as the main culprits, seemingly united by a wish to undermine western democracy.
Musk shares a penchant for the Red Planet with the president, who dreams of sending Americans to Mars
The great fortunes minted in Silicon Valley allow entrepreneurs to blur the technopolitical boundaries still further: Musk’s modest goals include saving humanity and colonising Mars. Those aspirations, along with his business acumen, have landed him on advisory boards in US president Donald Trump’s administration. Musk shares a penchant for the Red Planet with the president, who dreams of sending Americans to Mars (the moon is so last century). Since Nasa’s human space flight programme has been scaled back, Trump must rely on private initiative to achieve a public goal.
There are, in fact, less vainglorious reasons for revisiting the final frontier. The Pentagon now lists space as a "war-fighting domain". Both Russia and China are said to be targeting American space assets, with Putin reportedly keen to develop a super-heavy rocket. An increasingly confident China wants to send taikonauts to mine the moon and then to Mars (although its upgrade of the Long March rocket fleet stumbled after a failed launch last year).
Now that SpaceX owns the most powerful launcher in the world — though still not as mighty as the Saturn V rockets that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon — its importance to US strategic interests is likely to soar. It has already made itself internationally indispensable by delivering cargo to the International Space Station. When it comes to what the US can achieve in space, it is fair to say Musk enjoys growing leverage.
Governance is sketchy. It is hard to keep track of what is going on up there
Space is a perfect arena for billionaires to act out their technopolitical dreams (as long as they comply with Federal Aviation Administration launch licences) — governance is sketchy. It is hard to keep track of what is going on up there. It would be joyless, but not wholly inaccurate, to describe Falcon Heavy’s whimsical payload as space junk (fortunately, it is too far out to disturb orbiting satellites).
As in the Wild West and cyber space, the first prospectors can operate with relative impunity. The international treaties and norms were laid down decades ago for national space agencies, rather than for today’s so-called NewSpace industry. Regulators are waking up to the need for greater oversight, especially as we enter a new, for-profit spacefaring age.
So, let us applaud SpaceX for its inspirational achievement — a result of astronomical ambition, commercial shrewdness and engineering supremacy. Let us be wowed by the brilliance of it all.
But let us also remember that technopolitics is boldly going where we have never gone before: it is a private technology company, rather than any government, that has become most closely associated with the idea of expanding the cosmic footprint of our species.
• The writer is a science commentator
