THE FT COLUMN: SpaceX and the dawning of a new era in global technopolitics

It is best described as ballistic ballet. Last week, the most powerful rocket in the world pierced the stratosphere from a Florida launch pad. Not only did the payload survive launch, but the two side boosters later descended gracefully back to the launch area in perfect synchrony.

The spectacular debut of Falcon Heavy, built by the company SpaceX, potentially opens up deep space to reusable rockets, making exploration commercially viable.

But it also cedes to the private sector mastery of an infinite territory once monopolised by governments.

SpaceX is the costly plaything of Elon Musk, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal and Tesla (the payload was his own Tesla Roadster car, with a mannequin upfront, both now destined to glide about the solar system in perpetuity).

No federal space agency can currently do what SpaceX did. As Marx might have put it, private enterprise has seized the means of propulsion. We are in a new era when it comes to technopolitics, the intersection between technology and politics.

While the original space race between the US and the Soviet Union showed off each country’s political ideals through technological prowess, that crossover between innovation and ideology has a different feel today.

Our technological masters enjoy more power and influence over humanity than ever — with relatively little scrutiny. The question of whether our species colonises another planet — one of the most significant decisions that humankind will ever make — seems more likely today to depend on the whim of an entrepreneur, possibly Musk, than any president.

Technology overlaps with politics in multiple ways: tech is an enabler, allowing those outside the mainstream to enter the conversation. But it can also be used to hijack or skew that conversation. In the 2016 US election, social media was used to spread political information — and disinformation. Twitter and Facebook became major distributors of tailored political news, putting tremendous political power in the hands of a few companies — creating opportunities for malign manipulation.

Technology can, of course, be employed more overtly for political means, in the form of cyber aggression. One country can unleash mayhem by hacking another country’s information systems and infrastructure; this, says the Rand Corporation, is an increasingly brazen threat to global stability. Russia and China are viewed as the main culprits, seemingly united by a wish to undermine western democracy.